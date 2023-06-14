Chris Shaw is new principal at Orange Beach High School

Chris Shaw, a native of Homewood with 17 years of principal’s experience, was recently approved as the new principal of Orange Beach High School on a three year contract.

Shaw served in the same role at Lassister High School in Marietta, Georgia; Spain Park High School in Hoover; Northview High School in Dothan; and just completed his eighth year as principal at Sparkman High School. In addition, he has teaching and coaching experience in Fairhope, Washington County and in Georgia.

He is a former Principal of the Year for Georgia, District XIII Principal of the Year in Alabama, recipient of both a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence and National Blue Ribbon Awards, and recognized as a U.S. News and World Report Top High School in Alabama and in the Country. While at Lassiter, the school received the Siemens Award as the top Advanced Placement School in Georgia. There have been significant improvements in graduation rates, Advance Placement participation and test results, and ACT accomplishments in the high schools he has served. Under his leadership, both the arts and athletics have excelled.

Impressionable notions from the interview were his experience forming appropriate school and community relationships, creating and utilizing community and student advisory committees, ACT preparation, experience in working with stakeholders, teacher mentoring, and attention to detail. He describes himself as a collaborative leader and finds value in teacher and employee visits during planning and break times. He stated that he is not authoritarian though he can make difficult decisions. He gives autonomy to the teachers regarding teaching styles and utilizes data (data walls) and related goals to drive instruction.

He has an open-door policy and appreciates feedback. He believes in giving students a voice and emphasized the President’s Club (comprised of all club presidents) and the Big Brother and Sister programs.

He described an effective classroom as one where students collaborate and are actively engaged; he distinguished between “good” and “bad” noises. He believes in utilizing and revising Continuous Improvement Plan Strategies and shared his professional learning community beliefs and a response to the intervention presentation used.