Christian Comedy Fest & Improv Night Nov. 12-14 at OWA

OWA has a week filled with laughs, family fun and giggles galore November 12-14 set against the backdrop of the beautiful OWA Theater. Enjoy a a night of improv and comedy in the first ever Improv at OWA Theater show on Thursday, November 12 at 7 p.m. Featuring comedians Patricia and Andrea Riley, guests can enjoy 90 minutes of family-friendly, interactive improv comedy, where they get to control the direction of the show. Get ready to think fast!

The fun doesn’t stop there, November 13 at 7 p.m. and again on November 14 at both 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., the laughs keep coming as Christian Comedy Fest takes the stage! Join comedians Cyrus Steele and Eric Hunter as they take every day, real-world experiences to not only engage, but bring laughter to everyone in the audience.

Both Improv at OWA Theater and Christian Comedy Fest are socially-distanced events with limited seating. Tickets can be purchased online at VisitOWA.com/Events or at the OWA Theater Box office.

“OWA’s goal is to always have something that everyone can enjoy, so in the spirit of the season we have created an event for all ages,” said Kristin Hellmich, OWA’s Director of Marketing/PR. “Improv at OWA and Christian Comedy Fest provides a socially distanced, fun environment to share some laughs with your kids or create the perfect date night experience.”