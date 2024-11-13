Christian Service Center Blossoms of Hope Gala Nov. 16



Party at Perdido Beach Resort raised an amazing $220K last year

Tickets are now on sale for the Blossoms of Hope Gala, an annual fundraiser for the Christian Service Center at Perdido Beach Resort on Nov. 16 from 6:30-10:30 p.m. For sponsorship opportunities contact event founder Terri Long of Wildflowers Boutique at 251-981-9453. For ticket info, visit at perdidobeachresort.com.

This fabulous fundraiser has been highly successful over the years in providing funding for CSC’s Christmas Cheer program, providing toys for more than 500 children yearly. Over $500,000 has been raised and numerous toys collected. Event profits also fund CSC’s other children’s programs.

Last year’s spectacular event co-hosted by Wildflowers and Perdido Beach Resort, far surpassed its previous record success, raising a grand total of (see cover) $220,000.

“Amazing! A huge thanks you to all who had a part in presenting the event and to all who donated through sponsorships, the silent and live auctions, and other donations,’’ Long said.

Gray Cromeans presented a surprise $45,000 donation to the Christian Service Center during last year’s Wildflowers/PBR Gala. The gift was from the Joe and Mary Ann Cromeans Charitable Foundation.

“We greatly appreciate such beyond generous continued support for the Center’s mission to provide food and emergency aid to those less fortunate in our community,’’ said CSC Director Linda Chappelle.

The event includes a cocktail reception, hors d’oeurves, live and silent auctions, a champagne bubble bar and music from Jesse & The Jets (Jesse Duncan, Brent Varner, Cedric Brooks, Flo Rivers, & Mason Holland).

For more information please call 251.981.9453, email Blossomsofhopeal@gmail.com or visit perdidobeachresort. com.

The event draws over 375 local supporters, and is by far the largest fundraiser for CSC, with 100 percent of all ticket and auction proceeds going to CSC, a non-profit, all volunteer agency providing food and emergency financial assistance (and more) to low income families throughout Pleasure Island.

Pictured: Jen Blancherd, Terri Long, Gray Cromeans, and Stan and Janice Moss at the check presentation from Ann Cromeans Charitable Foundation.