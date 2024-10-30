Christian Service Center Blossoms of Hope Nov. 16

Tickets are now on sale for the Blossoms of Hope Gala for the Christian Service Center at Perdido Beach Resort on Nov. 16 from 6:30-10:30 p.m. For sponsorship opportunities please contact event founder Terri Long of Wildflowers Boutique at 251-981-9453. For ticket info, visit at perdidobeachresort.com.

This fabulous fundraiser has been highly successful over the years in providing funding for CSC’s Christmas Cheer program, providing toys for more than 500 children yearly. Over $500,000 has been raised and numerous toys collected. Event profits also fund CSC’s other children’s programs.

The event includes a cocktail reception, hors d’oeurves, live and silent auctions, a champagne bubble bar and music from Jesse & The Jets (Jesse Duncan, Brent Varner, Cedric Brooks, Flo Rivers, & Mason Holland).

For more information please call 251.981.9453, email Blossomsofhopeal@gmail.com or visit perdidobeachresort. com.

The spectacular event draws over 375 local supporters, and is by far the largest fundraiser for CSC, with 100 percent of all ticket and auction proceeds going to CSC, a non-profit, all volunteer agency providing food and emergency financial assistance (and more) to low income families throughout Pleasure Island.