Christian Service Center Christmas Cheer program for kids begins Oct. 17

The Christian Service Center has been providing gifts for many children from Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Ft. Morgan for over 25 years. Christmas Cheer is a program for local families that need help providing Christmas gifts for their children. This program is sponsored by our generous area churches, clubs, businesses, restaurants, and community members. And CSC volunteers have been busy getting ready for intake. CSC provides Christmas gifts for children between birth through high school. Last year, 96 families, including 591 children, participated. Families may also sign up for a Christmas food box at the same time. Our intake is new this year. It is self-registration and will be held on the front porch of The Christian Service Center Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon beginning Oct. 17. Registration will not be open November 24-25. The earlier you request gifts, the more likely your child will receive just what is requested for them. Clothing requests will not be accepted after Nov. 30. Pictured: CSC Christmas Cheer Chairmen Karen Sabatino, Betty Oliver and Mary Lee Harms.