Christian Service Center Christmas Cheer registration now open

Registration is now open for The Christian Service Center Christmas Cheer program for less advantaged Pleasure Island area kids. For over 25 years, the CSC has provided gifts for less fortunate children in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Ft. Morgan.

Christmas Cheer is for local families that need help providing Christmas gifts for their children/custodial grandchildren/custodial parents. This program is sponsored by area churches, businesses, civic organizations, restaurants, and numerous community members. Christmas gifts are given to children from newborns through high school.

Registration will be held at the Christian Service Center located at 317 Dolphin Ave. in Gulf Shores in-person on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-3 p.m. in October and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays in Nov. and Dec. The Center will be closed Nov. 26-30 to celebrate Thanksgiving. The last day to register is Dec. 11

It is requested that parents come to sign-up knowing what gifts to register for their children. The earlier gifts are requested, the more likely the child will receive just what is requested for them. Clothing requests are for newborns to 6x only and must be received by Nov. 25.

The Christmas Crew is looking forward to serving our community. In 2023, CSC helped 272 families, including 773 children. Because of higher rent, food prices, and other living expenses, the number of families needing help has increased substantially. Families may also sign up for a Christmas food box.