Christian Service Center Christmas Cheer registration opens

Registration is now open for The Christian Service Center Christmas Cheer porgram for less advantaged Pleasure Island area kids. For over 25 years, the CSC has provided gifts for less fortunate children in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Ft. Morgan. Christmas Cheer is for local families that need help providing Christmas gifts for their children/custodial grandchildren/custodial parents. This program is sponsored by area churches, businesses, civic organizations, restaurants, and numerous community members. Christmas gifts are given to children from newborns through high school. Last year, CSC helped 272 families, including 773 children. Because of higher rent, food prices, and other living expenses, the number of families needing help has increased substantially. Families may also sign up for a Christmas food box.

Registration will be in-person on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-3 p.m.through Octdober, and Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays in November and December. The Center will be closed November 27-29 to celebrate Thanksgiving. The last day to register is December 12. The earlier gifts are requested, the more likely the child will receive requests.