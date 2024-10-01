Christian Service Center Christmas Cheer registration opens

The Christian Service Center Christmas Cheer crew is busy making sure all is ready to begin registration for our less advantaged area kids. The angel cards made and they are ready to be filled with each child’s wishes. Registration begins October 15.

For over 25 years, the Christian Service Center has provided gifts for less fortunate children in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Ft. Morgan. Christmas Cheer is a program for local families that need help providing Christmas gifts for their children/custodial grandchildren/custodial parents. This program is sponsored by many of our area churches, businesses, civic organizations, restaurants, and numerous community members.

Christmas gifts are given to our children from newborns through high school.

Last year, CSC helped 272 families, including 773 children. Because of higher rent, food prices, and other living expenses, the number of families needing our help has increased substantially. Families may also sign up for a Christmas Food Box at the same time.

The registration process has changed for 2024. Registration will be at the Christian Service Center, 317 Dolphin Avenue, Gulf Shores. Registration will be done in-person on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-3 p.m. beginning October 15, and Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays in November and December. The Center will be closed November 27-29 to celebrate Thanksgiving. The last day to register is December 12. Parents should come register knowing what gifts their children would like for Christmas.

The earlier gifts are requested, the more likely the child will receive just what is requested for them. This year, CSC can only accept clothing requests for newborns to 6x and those must be received by November 26. The Christmas Crew is looking forward to seeing you.

Pictured: Doris Piland, Lisa Keenum; Amber Wilson and Linda Chappelle; CSC Christmas Crew Chairs Jan Marie Denney, Jill Post, Mary Lee Harms, Betty Oliver.