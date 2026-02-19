Christian Service Center Spaghetti Dinner Feb. 23
The Christian Service Center’s annual spaghetti dinner will be served on Feb. 23 at the Gulf Shores United Methodist Church, Building B, from 4 – 6:30 p.m. Dine-in and drive-through service will be available, along with vegetarian and gluten free options. The $10 tickets are available at the Christian Service Center, 317 Dolphin Ave., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – noon, and at the door. For more information please call the CSC at 251-968-5256 or visit cscgs.com. Gulf Shores Methodist is located at 1720 Hwy. 59 in the Publix Shopping Center. The annual fundraiser also includes a popular raffle. Sponsorships are available.
The Christian Service Center is a “Hand Up” rather than a “Hand Out” agency. Clients are given immediate emergency aid as well as guidance on finding solutions to their problems. The CSC is a volunteer agency funded by the churches of Pleasure Island, various community organizations, including the United Way of Baldwin County, and interested individuals.