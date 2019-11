Christmas Concert Nov. 23 at Snook Library in Summerdale

A Christmas Concert will be held on Saturday, November 23 at 6 p.m. at the The Majorie Younce Snook Public Library in Summerdale.

Victor Andzulis, Megan Andzulis, Sewell Griffth and Cory McKern will be featured, and tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets are available at the library, Summerdale Town Hall and at the door. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call (251) 989-2011 or (251) 978-3245.