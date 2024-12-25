Christmas Extravaganza reborn at Lillian Com. Club

By Sally McKinney

The Christmas Extravaganza was reborn recently at the Lillian Community Club. The popular Christmas event had been cancelled due to the Covid-10 pandemic. Groups and individuals were once again invited to sing their favorite songs, tell holiday stories or perform other acts appropriate for a talent show. The event was hosted by Lillian resident Jim Miller, his daughter, Jessica, and son, Jameson.

Participants included church choirs from Bayside Baptist Church, Lillian Methodist Church, and St. Joseph Catholic Church. Other performers included (pictured) Jessica Miller and Stephanie Bartl, Maria Tucker, Mary Lou Torbert, Kay Lett and Sharon Garth, Doug Scott, and Amy Brooks.