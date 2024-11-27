Christmas festivities at Lillian Recreational Park Dec. 7

Preview party is Dec. 6; lights will shine brightly thru NYE

The holiday lights spectacular that is Christmas in the Park opens at the Lillian Recreational Park on December 7, with a preview party slated on Dec. 6. The park will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland, with thousands of twinkling lights, an 18’ Wonderland Tree and festive exhibits.

The Dec. 6 preview party will be from 5-9 p.m. and feature food by Alabama Coastal Catering, complimentary wine and beer, a live auction featuring items like a beach house and beachfront condo weekends, and an incredible assortment of raffle prizes. Tickets to the preview party are $50, which includes food and complimentary wine and beer. The evening will have a tropical, coastal flair and feature steel drum music by Mitch Rencher, the Steel Drum Guy.

Christmas in the Park officially opens at 3 p.m. on Dec. 7 with games and activities and a special Secret Santa Shop where kids can shop for Christmas presents priced at $5 or less for family members. Santa will arrive by helicopter at 4 p.m. and is bringing a few of his favorite elves to help hand out goodie bags.

Make an ornament, have a snowball fight, play games like Pin the nose on Rudolph, or write a letter to Santa. There will also be music by Curt Cantrell, face painting, hot chocolate and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The Launching of the Lights will be at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks will conclude the evening.

The lights will be on for everyone to enjoy, weather permitting, through Dec. 31. Admission and parking are free. Golf carts will be available opening day to transport anyone with mobility issues. The Park is located at 33914 Widell Avenue in Lillian. For more info, visit LillianRecreationalPark.org or call 251-962-2129.

Last year, over 10,000 people visited our month-long lights display, with many people coming multiple times just to sit and enjoy the lights.

Businesses and organizations were asked to create giant 4’x8’plywood Christmas cards to be displayed around the walking trail. The cards will be judged and prizes will be given for Most Creative, Most Holiday Spirit, and Community Favorite. People can vote for their favorite on Facebook and at the park until noon on December 7. The celebration will be hosted by WKRG news reporter Debbie Williams.

“We are really excited about adding the Secret Santa Shop this year,’’ said event organizer Lucy Smith. “It will be a great place for kids to shop for Christmas presents for their family and since their presents will be wrapped for them, they won’t have to worry about anybody peeking!

“We’re also excited that Merry-Oke will return this year and look forward to having added an Ugly Christmas Shirt contest to the evening. Then on the 19th, we’ll have a fun evening of candlelight Christmas caroling,’’ she added.