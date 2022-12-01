Christmas in Foley includes snow, concerts, tree lighting

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Foley, as Heritage Park and downtown Foley transform into a wonderland for Foley’s annual holiday celebrations.

Christmas In The Park Dec. 2

Festivities begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, with Christmas in the Park and the lighting of Foley’s official tree. Expect holiday music and a visit from Santa and his elves. The Foley Caboose Club will provide free train rides around the park for children of all ages. Explore the miniature lighted village, and enjoy Christmas trees decorated by local businesses. Awards for the Christmas Tree Decorating Contest will also be given out.

Symphony Youth Orchestra Concert Dec. 2

The Mobile Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform a holiday concert at the Foley Civic Center at 7 p.m.

Downtown Foley Open House Dec. 3

Downtown Foley’s Christmas Open House will be held December 3 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Look for the Grinch who will be hanging around downtown for pictures. Foley Main Street is also having their first annual window decorating contest where Downtown Foley businesses have the opportunity to win a $500 or $250 a prize. The entrants will be posted on Foley Main Street’s Facebook page and voting closes December 16. For more information send questions to foleymainstreet@gmail.com .

Let It Snow Celebration Dec. 3

The city’s Let it Snow celebration will also be held on Dec. 3 and feature a marketplace filled with local vendors and artisans from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Expect delicate snow flurries to fall in the park during the event, which includes an art village, bounce houses, WhoVille Hair Salon, and other activities. The Foley High School Band and The Magnolia Dance Company will be performing during the festivities in the park. Santa will be available from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. More info: visitfoley.com or 251-943-1300.

Baldwin Pops Christmas Concert Dec. 5

The Baldwin Pops Christmas Concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the Foley Civic Center. The Baldwin Pops was cofounded in May 1997 by local band directors, Joe Riemer and Steve Sims; local musicians, Regina Buch and Tom Robinson, and a former Director of Continuing Education at Faulkner State Community College, Borden Morrow. The Baldwin Pops has been home to local musicians of all ages. Musical abilities range from those becoming acquainted with their instruments after many years of not playing to professional musicians.