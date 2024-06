Christmas in July at Lillian Community Center on July 20

Christmas In July will be held on Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m/ until 3 p.m.at the Lillian Community Center at 34148 Widell Ave. Food will be available for purchase from Sally’s Island Catering. Expect to find tupperware, floral arrangements, wreaths, pottery, embroidery items and jewelry. For more inof call Kay at 251-504-1704.