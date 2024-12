Christmas in Park continues through Dec. 31 in Lillian

Christmas in the Park continues until Dec. 31 at Lillian Recreational Park beginning around 5:30 p.m. nightly. Come see how the Park has been transformed into a one-of-a-kind Christmas wonderland, with thousands of twinkling lights, a 20’ Wonderland Tree, and festive exhibits all around the Park. Admission and parking are free. The park is located at 33914 Widdel Ave. in Lillian.