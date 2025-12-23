Christmas in Park continues through Dec. 31 in Lillian

Christmas in the Park continues until Dec. 31 at Lillian Recreational Park beginning around 5:30 p.m. nightly. Come see how the Park has been transformed into a one-of-a-kind Christmas wonderland, with thousands of twinkling lights, a 20’ Wonderland Tree, and festive exhibits all around the Park. Admission and parking are free. The park is located at 33914 Widdel Ave. in Lillian.

Pictured: Despite the rainy weather on Friday, Dec. 5, the Christmas in the Park Preview Party went on as planned with food, music, raffles and a live auction. The following day was the special events for children that included face painting, Gingerbread Golf, Christmas Bingo and other special projects. A Santa Shop was available for boys and girls to purchase inexpensive gifts for parents and siblings. Of course, the most exciting event was the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus. A mailbox for depositing letters to Santa was on hand, just in case he might forget what the boys and girls whispered to him.