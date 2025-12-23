Christmas in Park continues through Dec. 31 in Lillian
Christmas in Park continues through Dec. 31 in Lillian
Christmas in the Park continues until Dec. 31 at Lillian Recreational Park beginning around 5:30 p.m. nightly. Come see how the Park has been transformed into a one-of-a-kind Christmas wonderland, with thousands of twinkling lights, a 20’ Wonderland Tree, and festive exhibits all around the Park. Admission and parking are free. The park is located at 33914 Widdel Ave. in Lillian.
Pictured: Despite the rainy weather on Friday, Dec. 5, the Christmas in the Park Preview Party went on as planned with food, music, raffles and a live auction. The following day was the special events for children that included face painting, Gingerbread Golf, Christmas Bingo and other special projects. A Santa Shop was available for boys and girls to purchase inexpensive gifts for parents and siblings. Of course, the most exciting event was the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus. A mailbox for depositing letters to Santa was on hand, just in case he might forget what the boys and girls whispered to him.