Christmas in the Park Dec. 6 at Lillian Recreation Park

Christmas in the Park at the Lillian Recreational Park will be held on Saturday, Dec. 6 beginning at 3 p.m. Santa and his elves will be at the free event, and also expect lights, holiday decorations and displays galore as well as lots of activities for kids of all ages. The event fundraising preview party will be held on Dec. 5 and feature steel drum music, incredible food, a great raffle and auction prizes. Tickets are $60 each, which includes dinner and wine or beer. Come see how the park has been transformed into a one-of-a-kind Christmas wonderland, with thousands of twinkling lights, the 20’ Wonderland Tree, and festive exhibits around. The lights will be on for everyone to enjoy, weather permitting, through Dec. 31. Admission and parking are free. The Park is located at 33914 Widell Ave. More info or preview tickets, visit LillianRecreationalPark.org or call 251-962-2129.