Christmas Island w. Santa is open at Foley’s OWA through Dec. 20

Visits and Breakfast with Santa on Christmas Island continue at OWA in Foley from 3-6 p.m. through December 19-20. Admission into the amusement park is not required to participate in either event. But reservations are required for brunch, with Storytime with Santa’s elves to follow brunch at Parkside Gift Shop at 2 p.m.

Hours and days for all activities are subject to change. Detailed information, reservations for the Santa brunch, and a full list of additional OwA holiday events can be found at VisitOWA.com.