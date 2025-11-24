Monday, November 24, 2025
Christmas Market Dec. 11-12 at Warrior Beer Co.

The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting vendors to participate in the Dec. 11-12 Perdido Key Christmas Market, taking place at Warrior Beer Company on Sorrento Rd. from 4-9 p.m. each day.
Warrior Beer Co. will become a glowing holiday wonderland, complete with festive vendor booths filled with handcrafted gifts and local treasures, seasonal holiday-themed brews, photos with Santa, live performances and Christmas cheer.
Booth spaces are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The fee is $75 for chamber members and $90 for non-members. Email membership@perdidochamber.com or call 850-492-4660 or visit perdidochamber.com/ events for info.