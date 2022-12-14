Christmas Sharing At Catholic Social Services

Each year members of Catholic churches in Baldwin County purchase specific gifts for children in need who register with Catholic Social Services in Robertsdale for the Christmas Sharing Program. CSS offers help for all ages including emergency assistance, legal immigration services, To Be Options for pregnant women, Backpack Program for students, and Senior Bags. It also operates the Second Hand Blessings Thrift Store next to the office building. Pictured: This year Kevin and Pami McKinney, representing St. Joseph Church in Lillian, delivered more than 40 gifts for 13 boys and girls. Accepting the donations is CSS Director Angela Hickey.