Church bells are again ringing in the Yellowhammer State

Church bells are ringing again in Alabama, as Governor Kay Ivey’s most recent guidelines allows for indoor Sunday worship service once again in the Yellowhammer State. For six consecutive Sun days, church congregations met online or at stay-in-the-car services. The latest Safer-At-Home order recommends that worshippers over 65 or in any other at-risk demographics do not attend or worship inside the facility or worship in an area reserved for those at-risk. Churches are asked to, of course utilize social distancing between parties and attendees are encouraged to wear masks.

The guidelines issued by the Alabama Department of Public Health noted that COVID-19 can be spread to others by infected persons who have few or no symptoms. “Even if an infected person is only mildly ill, the people they spread it to may become seriously ill or even die, especially if they are 65 or older, or have pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes or heart disease that place them at higher risk,’’ according to the guidelines.

Churches, congregations, and places of worship may adopt additional protocols consistent with their specific needs and circumstances to help protect the health and safety of all employees, volunteers and congregants. The same minimum recommended health practices apply to funeral services, burials and memorials.

Churches are asked to continue to allow employees and volunteers to work from home as much as possible and screen employees by taking their temperatures onsite with a no-touch thermometer each day upon arrival. Normal temperature should not exceed 100.4 degrees.

The virus that causes COVID-19 is still circulating in our communities. We should continue to observe practices that protect everyone, including those who are most vulnerable. Please note, public health guidance cannot anticipate every unique situation. Churches, congregations and places of worship should stay informed and take actions based on common sense and wise judgment that will protect health and support economic revitalization.