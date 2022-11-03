Church Of God “Blesses Community” during its O.B. Convention

The Church of God, A Worldwide Association met in Orange Beach for the ninth year during the week of Oct. 17. It is their desire to bless our communities while they

are here, and again they showered the Christian Service Center with an amazing abundance of giving. Each day the group collected food, household goods, paper products, hygiene items, baby supplies, and cash donations. This year they also collected toys and art supplies which will be used in area pre-K and after school programs as well as CSC’s Birthday Club. Over $13,000 was donated by charitable attendees. This amount will purchase 87,500 pounds of food from Feeding the Gulf Coast food bank — that’s over 43 tons of food! Their generosity will aid families in need in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Fort Morgan. The CSC was overcome with gratitude. The CSC provides food and emergency financial assistance to low income families. The Center is located at 317 Dolphin Avenue, Gulf Shores; email at cscenter1991@ gmail.com; call 251-968-5256; or visit cscgs.com. Pictured: Janice and Stan Moss, Christian Service Center; Phil Sandilands, Pastor and Festival Coordinator; Rich and Rachel Averett, COGWA Food Bank Coordinators.