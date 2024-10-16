Citizen input meeting for Gulf Shores Vision 2035 is Oct. 29

The City of Gulf Shores will launch Vision 2035, a strategic planning initiative aimed at shaping the community’s future for the next decade, with a public input meeting on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Erie Meyer Civic Center.

As Vision 2025 comes to a close, the city is setting its sights on the future with the launch of Vision 2035. Residents will be asked to share ideas to help the city develop action items that will continue to enhance the quality of life in the city such as access to better healthcare, environmental stewardship, improving education and creating new economic opportunities.

“Our schools are thriving, the Gulf State Park has been revitalized, we have expanded access to emergent and specialty medical care and we have transformed key districts throughout the city,’’ said Mayor Robert Craft. “But we know that our work is far from over.”

The city is now beginning the development process for Vision 2035, with a strong focus on resident engagement. The Vision 2035 input meeting will feature a presentation by Mayor Craft, followed by one-on-one conversations between attendees, city staff and elected officials. This will be a chance for residents to provide input, ask questions, and help shape the city’s priorities for the next ten years.

“The success of Vision 2035 hinges on the active involvement of our community,” said Mayor Craft. “Together, we have the power to determine our goals for the next decade and achieve a future that we can all be proud of. I encourage every resident to get involved in the process. This is your opportunity to help set the course for Gulf Shores’ future and create the community we all want for ourselves and for generations to come.”

For more information, visit gulfshoresal.gov.