City Council to be sworn in during Nov. 3 OBCC Potluck

The incoming Orange Beach City Council will be sworn in at 6 p.m. at the Nov. 3 next Orange Beach Community Potluck at the Orange Beach Community Center (27235 Canal Rd.) A council organizational meeting will follow. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. The fried chicken entrée will be provided by the City of Orange Beach. Anyone attending may bring a side dish, or dessert or pay a small fee. The usual police and fire awards held in November will take place at the Orange Beach Community Association’s January potluck.