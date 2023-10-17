City of Foley adding new pumper and ladder fire trucks

A new fire truck should be arriving in Foley in about one month and work is starting on a second vehicle. Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby said the new pumper should be in service sooner in the next few weeks. He said the arrival is ahead of the completion time for most units. The chief said the city also has a ladder truck on order. The truck will allow the department to fight fires in high-rise structures or to spray burning buildings from above.

“This is a 78-foot ladder, so if it were in close proximity, you’ve got to get close enough to get the angle right, you’re looking at between a seven and eight story building.depending on the setup,” Darby said.

The department has one ladder truck, but the new vehicle will be be completed within two years, be more manouverable and have features that will improve firefighter safety.

“The technology that they use makes the equipment more functional, but it also makes our firefighters safer. We were very impressed by that and it will be a piece of equipment that will carry us far into the future,” Darby said.