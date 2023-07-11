City of G.S. engineer to speak July 20 at Activity Center

New bridge, beach renourishment, traffic control among topics

The public is invited to hear City of Gulf Shores Engineer Mark Acreman will speak about the latest city initiatives during the Little Lagoon Preservation Society meeting on Thursday, July 20 at the Gulf Shores Activity Center, located at 260 Clubhouse Dr. The meeting starts at 6 p.m., with a social (light food, and beverages) commencing at 5:30 p.m.

Acreman has been worked for the city for almost 18 years, providing engineering reviews, and administering municipal capital improvement projects, roadway maintenance and traffic control systems within the corporate limits.

He will give updates on city initiatives such as shoal sand dredging at Lagoon Pass, beach renourishment and circulation improvements in the man-made canals feeding into Little Lagoon. He will also address the status of the much litigated Waterways Bridge that is currently on hold, living shoreline restoration at Mo’s Landing, and transportation updates.

In addition, Cortney Weatherby will present a short introduction to Alabama Audubon.

The latest conditional use permit application to the City of Gulf Shores from Baldwin County Sewer Service and BCSS’s application for a new permit from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for their Ft. Morgan plant are also on the agenda.