City of Gulf Shores Breakfast With The Bunny April 20

Kick off your Easter celebration by joining the City of Gulf Shores for Breakfast with the Bunny at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 20 at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center. Families are invited to enjoy an old-fashioned breakfast of bacon, sausage, eggs and pancakes before having pictures taken with the Easter Bunny. The first 50 children will receive a complimentary picture with the Easter Bunny. Tickets are available at the door for $5.00. Children 3 and under are free.

More info: 251-968-1171 or gulfshoresal.gov/specialevents.