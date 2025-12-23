City of Gulf Shores CSC grant arrived at crucial moment

“They tell us the Christian Service Center is a lifesaver”

According to Janice Moss of the Christian Service Center, the recent recipient of a City of Gulf Shores nonprofit grant, the $2,000 award to help further the CSC mission and expand their impact arrived at a crucial moment.

“We’re seeing people who have lived here for 10 years or more, some their entire lives, coming to us for help for the first time,” said Moss. “They tell us the Christian Service Center is a lifesaver.”

Moss explained that many local families are struggling to keep food on the table due to a combination of reduced SNAP benefits, inflation, and the seasonal nature of employment in the area.

During the first week of December, CSC served 111 clients seeking food assistance.

Thanks to the city’s grant, CSC was able to purchase 10,000 pounds of food from Feeding the Gulf Coast, helping to quickly restock its pantry and meet the growing need.

“Food is the number one way we are able to assist clients,” Moss said. “But we also provide emergency financial aid, usually in the form of rent or utilities assistance.”

The Christian Service Center’s work is powered by a network of local churches, civic groups, businesses, and individual donors. The City of Gulf Shores’ grant adds another layer of vital support to help the organization continue its mission.

“This grant is a reflection of our city’s deep appreciation for the Christian Service Center’s commitment to our residents,” said Jon Walker, Gulf Shores City Administrator. “Their work directly touches the lives of families in crisis, offering not just food and financial help, but a sense of hope and stability when it’s needed most. We’re proud to stand behind their mission.”

Other organizations awarded grants included South Baldwin Literacy Council, Feeding the Gulf Coast, Gulf Coast Arts Alliance, and Sea Glass Initiative.