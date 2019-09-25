City of Orange Beach Town Hall meeting Oct. 1 at Event Center

Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon and the City Council invite the public to a Town Hall meeting on Tuesday, October 1st at the Orange Beach Event Center. The Town Hall will start immediately following the 5 p.m. City Council meeting, which will also be held at the Event Center. Topics will include transportation, schools and any pressing issues from citizens. The public is highly encouraged to attend.

At the Oct. 1 meeting, Mayor Kennon said the floor will be open for citizens to discuss any topic of concern in the city.

“Transportation, frustration, growth and pretty much anything you want to talk about,” Kennon said.

In the past, state officials were invited in to answer questions from the audience including Alabama Department of Transportation Director John Cooper.

“Don’t know who our guests we will have there but I hope we can have another 1,000-person get together to have a discussion,” Kennon said. “I’m going to see if Director Cooper might come down from ALDOT or our state representatives, too.

“We’ll have an update from our principals and talk to them with school issues or questions,’’ Kennon added. “Pretty much anything and everything to be discussed. Please spread the word to get a crowd there.”