City Rhythm Band Dance Sept. 2 at Loxley Civic Center

The City Rhythm Big Band will host a Labor Day Dance on Sept. 2 at The Loxley Civic Center from 4-7 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person, and the event is byob beverages and snacks. Water/cups and ice will be provided. The Loxley Civic Center is located at 4198 Municipal Park Dr. on the westside of Hwy. 59. Future dances wil be held on Oct 26 – Fall Dance; Nov 23 – Thanksgiving Dance; and Dec 28 – Christmas/New Year’s Dance.