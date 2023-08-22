City Rhythm Band Dance Sept. 4 at Loxley Civic Center

The City Rhythm Big Band will host a Labor Day Dance on Sept. 4 at The Loxley Civic Center from 4-7 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person, and the event is byob beverages and snacks. Water/cups and ice will be provided. The Loxley Civic Center is located at 4198 Municipal Park Dr. on the westside of Hwy. 59. Holiday dances are also planned from 4-7 p.m. at that venue beginning in December of this year.