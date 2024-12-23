City Rhythm Big Band Dance Dec. 28 in Loxley

The next City Rhythm Big Band Dance will be on Saturday Dec. 28 at the Loxley Civic Center from 4-7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for the BYOB dance (water and ice provided). The band numbers 18 musicians, including three singers, and they all love playing old and new favorites. Beginner and professional dancers are as welcome as those who just love to listen to the awesome band. For all info, visit cityrhythmbb. com. The Loxley Civic Center is located at 4198 Municipal Park Dr.