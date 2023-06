City Rhythm Big Band Dance July 1 in Loxley

The City Rhythm Big Band will host its Independence Day dance on July 1 at The Loxley Civic Center from 1-4 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person, and the event is byob beverages and snacks. Water/cups and ice will be provided. The Loxley Civic Center is located at 4198 Municipal Park Dr. on the westside of Hwy. 59. a holiday dance is also scheduled September 4 from 4-7 p.m.