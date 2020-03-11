City Rhythm Big Band Dance March 21 in Loxley

The next City Rhythm Big Band dance at the Loxley Civic Center will be held on March 21 from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person, and snacks will be available at the BYOB event. (Water, cups, and ice provided).

“We are excited that fall is finally here and the Band will get back to doing whatwe do best. – entertaining the folks who love to dance and listen to big band music,’’ said CRBB manager Bill Clark.

The 18 piece band is comprised of professional musicians who enjoy offering evenings of wonderful music and dancing. The musicians come from near and far to entertain and delight everyone with their varied dance styles from cha to swing to waltz. They play new favorites as well as big band era standards, Vocalists Kathy Murchison and Ken Thacker add their awesome talents to the band.

Dances are also scheduled on April 25 and May 9 at the Loxley Civic Center (4198 Municipal Park Dr.) For more info, go to facebook or call 251-554-5497.