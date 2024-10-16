City Rhythm Big Band Dance Oct. 26 at Loxley Civic Center

The next City Rhythm Big Band Dance will be on Saturday Oct. 26 at the Loxley Civic Center from 4-7 pm. Tickets are $15 for the BYOB dance (water and ice provided). The band numbers 18 musicians, including three singers, and they all love playing old and new favorites to entertain an audience of all ages. Beginner and professional dancers are there as well as those who just love to listen to the awesome band.