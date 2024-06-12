City Rhythm Big Band Independence Dance July 4 in Loxley

The City Rhythm Big Band will host a July 4 Independence Day Dance at The Loxley Civic Center from 4-7 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person, and the event is byob beverages and snacks. Water/cups and ice will be provided. The Loxley Civic Center is located at 4198 Municipal Park Dr. on the westside of Hwy. 59. Other dances at the venue: July 27 – Late Summer Dance; Sept 2 – Labor Day Dance; Oct 26 – Fall Dance; Nov 23 – Thanksgiving Dance; Dec 28 – Christmas.