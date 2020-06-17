City to rebuild its Kids Park

Concerns about the safety of some of the equipment at Orange Beach Kids Park have city administrators looking to eventually rebuild it completely. Most of it will be torn down immediately but the swings and pirate ship will stay in place through the summer with major renovations coming after the busy season.

“We are going to demolish the current kids park and rebuild it,” Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon said. “But we decided to move forward with it immediately because it’s in bad enough shape we can’t take a chance on someone being injured. We’re coming back with something nicer, bigger and better and newer. In the interim for the summer, we are going to take down the structures that are dilapidated, which is the majority of it.”