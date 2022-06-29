Clash at the Capstone bodybuilding competition July 9 in O.B.

The NPC Clash at the Capstone bodybuilding competition, a national qualifier, will be held July 9 at the Orange Beach Event Center. General admission tickets are $35 for pre-juding, which begins at 9 a.m., and $55 for the finals, which start at 5 p.m. Children under 12 can purchase $15 tickets, and children under 5 are admitted free. Both men and women will compete in numerous divisions during the event.