Clean Water Alabama Donations

Streamline Environmental, a stream, wetland and coastal restoration business in Magnolia Springs owned by Jacob Cunningham, David Smart and Mark Delaney, recently donated $5,000 to the Fairhope group, Clean Water Alabama to help clean up Alabama waterways. This is in addition to a $5,000 personal contribution from Smart. “Clean Water Alabama’s mission is the very thing I do for a living every day, so it was an organization I felt strongly about supporting,” Smart said. The Daphne Rotary Club also donated $5,000 to CWA’s efforts earlier this month and have committed to future support. CWA sponsors also include Piggly Wiggly, Fairhope Soap Company, Baldwin Realtors and Fairhope Sunset Rotary Club. “As an all-volunteer non-profit organization, we rely on the financial support of donors to sustain our efforts to help us continue to advance our goal of cleaner Alabama waterways,” said CWA President John Manelos. For more info, visit cleanwateralabama.com. Pictured: John Manelos; Daphne Rotary Club – Starke Irvine, John Manelos, Greg Gontarski, John Wood, Mickey Parish; David Smart.