Clear Springs Syrup Fest returns to Robertsdale Nov. 8

Celebrating tradition every November with old-fashioned cane syrup, good food, and community fun, the Clear Springs Syrup Festival returns to 34555 Magnolia Farms Rd. in Robertsdale on Saturday, Nov. 8 beginning at 8 a.m.

Enjoy being part of a day of syrup making in memory of Gene Barnett, Oscar McNeill, and all who kept this tradition alive in South Baldwin County. Restored equipment those men passed down will be used to honor their legacy. Cane grinding runs all day, with syrup cooking starting just before lunch.

Cane syrup and juice will be for sale all day. From 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Pops Chuckwagon will offer BBQ plates and Monster Cones will have ice cream and desserts. Bring a lawn chair to sit and visit. Vendors or helpers with cane processing, can text Patrick Barnett at 850-380-1041. Rain or shine, the syrup making goes on. More info: cssyrupfestival.com

Pictured: The Outlaw Gang Band will be picking and playing bluegrass/ gospel at the fest from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. It’s going to be a great time to sit back, relax, and enjoy some good music while the cane’s grinding and the syrup’s cooking!