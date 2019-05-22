Coast Guard Auxiliary hosts June 1 safe boating course

The Alabama South Coast flotilla of the U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will conduct a safe boating class Saturday, June 1, at the Orange Beach Community Center. Successful completion of this course meets the educational requirement needed to obtain a boating license in Alabama and other states. Course content includes safe and practical boating procedures, trailer and ramp safety, safety equipment, boating laws, navigation rules, chart reading and basic navigation, docking techniques, line handling, and fun with knots.

The minimum age for enrollment is 12 years. The course will be from 8 AM to 5 PM. The fee is $35 for an individual and $50 for a couple sharing a course book. Course book, instructional materials, lunch and refreshments provided. Register at malinmo@ yahoo.com or call (251) 284-1461. Information is also available at cgaux.org under Take a Boating Safety Class. Classes are also scheduled on June 29, August 3, and October 19.