Coast Guard Auxiliary safe boating class Aug. 7 in O.B.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary will conduct a safe boating class in Orange Beach on Saturday, August 7. The class meets the educational requirement needed to obtain a boating license in Alabama and other states. Course content includes safe and practical boating knowledge, trailer and ramp safety, navigation rules, safety equipment, responding to emergencies, boating laws, line handling, and fun with knots. Families are encouraged to attend. Register at malinmo@yahoo.com or call (251) 284-1461. Visit the Auxiliary website at cgaux.org for info and other class dates.