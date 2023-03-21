Coast Guard Auxiliary Safe Boating Class is March 25

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 3-10 is partnering with Safe Harbor-Emerald Coast Marine to present a Safe Boating class on March 25 at the Orange Beach Community Center located at 27235 Canal Rd. Course material is from the National Association of Safe Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and Alabama supplemental material with a final quiz and Certificate for the Alabama boat operators’ certification. The class will start promptly at 8 a.m. and is expected to complete about 3-3:30 p.m., with a 45 minute lunch break. The course covers Boat Familiarization, Trip Planning, Safe Boat Operations, Legal Boat Operation Requirements, Boating Emergencies, and Enjoying Water Sports. Additional material on local Law Enforcement (LE), area waterways, the IntraCoastal Waterway (ICW), and boating knots will be covered. Cost is $35 for materials, payable by cash or check at the class. To register, email BoatSafe310@gmail.com and include how to spell your name, or contact Glenn Conrad at 850-786-7566.