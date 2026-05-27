Coast Guard Auxiliary safe boating class May 23 in O.B.

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 3-10 is partnering with Orange Beach to present a Safe Boating class on May 23 at the Orange Beach Fire Dept. (25855 John M. Snook Dr.). The class will start promptly at 8 a.m. and is expected to complete about 3-3:30 p.m., with pizza provided for lunch.

Minors taking the class must be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult. Cost is $45 for materials, payable by cash or check at the class with additional family members, first responders and military $25. To register, email SafeBoating310@ gmail.com and include how to spell your name.

Course material is from the National Association of Safe Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and Alabama supplemental material with a final quiz and Certificate for the Alabama boat operators’ certification. The class will start promptly at 8 a.m. and is expected to complete about 3-3:30 p.m., with pizza provided for lunch.