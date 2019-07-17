Coast Guard Auxiliary Safe Boating Course Aug. 3 in O.B.

Passing course meets AL educational requirement for boating license

The Alabama South Coast flotilla of the U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will conduct a safe boating class Saturday, August 3, at the Orange Beach Community Center. Successful completion of this course meets the educational requirement needed to obtain a boating license in Alabama and other states. Course topics include practical boating procedures, trailer and ramp safety, safety equipment, boating laws, navigation rules, chart reading

and basic navigation, docking techniques, line handling, and fun with knots. The fee is $35 for an individual and $50 for a couple sharing a course book. Instructional materials, lunch, and refreshments provided. Register at malinmo@yahoo.com or call (251) 284-1461. Information is also available on the Coast Guard Auxiliary web site cgaux.org under “Take a Boating Safety Class.”

Pictured: Orange Beach Marine Police lecturing at a previous safe boating class.