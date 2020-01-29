Coast Guard Auxiliary Safe Boating Course February 15

Flotilla 3-10 of the U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will conduct a safe boating class Saturday, February 15, at the Orange Beach Community Center. Successful completion of this course meets the educational requirement needed to obtain a boating license in Alabama and other states. Course content includes safe and practical boating procedures, trailer and ramp safety, navigation rules, aids to navigation, safety equipment, preparing for emergencies, boating laws and regulations, line handling, and fun with knots. Families are welcome. Course book, instructional materials, lunch and refreshments provided. Register at malinmo@yahoo.com or leave a message at (251) 284-1461. Info and other class dates are available on the Coast Guard Auxiliary web site cgaux.org under Take a Boating Safety Class. A knowledgeable boater operating a safe and properly equipped boat is least likely to have an accident or mishap.