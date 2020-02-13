Coast Guard Auxiliary safe boating course offered Feb. 15

Flotilla 3-10 of the U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will conduct safe boating classes on February 15 and evenings on March 3 and 5. This course meets the educational requirement needed to obtain a boating license in Alabama and other states. Course content includes safe and practical boating know how, trailer and ramp safety, navigation rules, aids to navigation, safety equipment, preparing for emergencies, boating laws and regulations, line handling, and fun with knots. Families are encouraged to attend. Register at malinmo@yahoo.com or leave a message at (251) 284- 1461. Visit the Auxiliary website at cgaux.org for info and other class dates.