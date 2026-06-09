Coastal Al. Chamber plans Patriotic Decorating Contest

In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber is inviting members to decorate their storefront windows or office spaces in red, white, and blue any time before June 14. To enter, submit your information and pictures to the form by 5 p.m. on June 14. A volunteer judging committee will review all submitted photos and select the winner.

One winning business will receive the following prize package: The winning business and decoration photos will be featured in the July 7th Chamber Chat newsletter, the digital board outside the Chamber’s Gulf Shores office and a web banner ad on the Chamber website. More info: mygulfcoastchamber.com.