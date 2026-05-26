Coastal Al. Chamber plans Patriotic Decorating Contest

In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber is inviting members to decorate their storefront windows or office spaces in red, white, and blue any time before June 14. To enter, submit your information and pictures to the form by 5 p.m. on June 14. A volunteer judging committee will review all submitted photos and select the winning entry.

One winning business will receive the following prize package: The winning business and decoration photos will be featured in the July 7th Chamber Chat newsletter; will be recognized as the contest winner on the digital board outside the Chamber’s Gulf Shores office on Highway 59; and will receive a free web banner ad on the Chamber website homepage through August. More info: mygulfcoastchamber.com.