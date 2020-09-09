Coastal Al. Chamber presents summer Island Spirit Awards

The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber recognized honored Arletheia Keil of Rouses Markets in Gulf Shores, Katie Hamm of The Beach House Kitchen & Cocktails in Gulf Shores and Leah Griffin of the Holiday Inn Express on the Beach in Orange Beach and Cassie Trattles of The Southern Grind Coffee House at The Wharf in Orange Beach with with Island Spirit Award during the summer months.

The efforts of these employees are greatly appreciated and needed in order for our area to thrive in its busiest months!

The Island Spirit Award is presented monthly by the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber and Beachball Properties to give recognition to individuals who make special contributions to the quality of life we enjoy in the Coastal Alabama region. Leslie Haley chairs the Island Spirit Committee. More info: mygulfcoastchamber.com/islandspiritaward.